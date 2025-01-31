We are done with the first half of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva, which delivers a fine blend of entertainment with an engaging plot and some badass action sequences. However, Shahid’s fiery aura turns out to be an absolute show-stealer in this one.

The plot revolves around Deva Ambre (Shahid Kapoor), a brash and aggressive police officer who is far from perfect. He sticks to his unconventional and violent ways to nab the baddies and is unabashed about it. When a personal loss turns his life upside down, Deva has to go to any lengths to uncover the truth and find a mole within the system.

In terms of performances, there’s never a dull moment with Shahid Kapoor on the screen. Be it in the action sequences or the emotionally high octane scenes, the actor shines in them all. Pravesh Rana and Pavail Gulati are also impressive in their respective parts. However, Pooja Hegde‘s screen space is mostly limited.

The plot in the first half is gripping, especially surrounding a crime investigation scene. The action sequences are slick and well choreographed. The background score by Jakes Bejoy is is catchy and adds a swag-worthy touch to the scenes.

Deva‘s first half ends in a high point and we are hoping that the second half maintains this pace. The second half shouldn’t fall prey to any meandering sub-plots. The movie also touches the subject of police brutality.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Deva. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Check out this space to read the entire review soon.

