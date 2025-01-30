Shahid Kapoor is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood and is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Deva. Busy in the promotions, he shared an interesting anecdote about his early days in the industry. During a social media live session, he admitted that Randeep Hooda once intimidated him when they attended acting workshops together. Shahid and Randeep trained under veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, but the Deva actor recalled being in awe and slightly fearful of his senior colleague.

However, their dynamic transformed over time, and today, the two actors share a great friendship. The duo is set to appear together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action thriller, Arjun Ustara.

Shahid Kapoor reveals Randeep Hooda was very senior to him during acting workshops

During a recent live session, Shahid Kapoor fondly reminisced about his experiences learning under Naseeruddin Shah’s guidance. He revealed that while he attended acting workshops, he often felt intimidated by Randeep Hooda.

Shahid recalled: “Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He’s my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I’m very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep. We have never worked together. Hum logo ne actually bohot saari acting workshops Naseer uncle ke saath saath main ki thi. Voh mera bohot senior tha aur main bohot darta tha usse.” (We did a lot of acting workshops together with Naseer uncle. He was very senior to me, and I used to be very scared of him.)

Years after their training days, Shahid and Randeep will finally work together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. The film, slated for release on December 5, 2025, is an action thriller set in the post-independence era, with an underworld backdrop. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, alongside Pooja Hegde. The much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Fans are excited to see Shahid play the role of a rogue cop.

