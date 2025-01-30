Junaid Khan, the son of actor Aamir Khan, has been in the news lately, even before the release of his theatrical debut. He is starring in the film Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, where he plays the lead opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film will be released on February 7, 2025, and the actors have been busy with promotions and interviews. Junaid even went to the Bigg Boss 18 finale alongside his father, Aamir, where the two met Salman Khan.

They had a light-hearted interaction; however, Junaid thinks he got carried away at that moment. In a recent interview, Junaid regretted his remarks about his father and ex-wives.

Junaid Khan says his comment on Aamir’s ex-wives was out of place

During the Bigg Boss 18 finale, the audience was treated to an engaging and humorous exchange between Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. As part of the film’s promotion, Aamir and Salman were asked to exchange their phones without password security. Salman Khan hesitated to share his phone and said there must be nothing interesting about Aamir’s phone. “What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena or Kiran would have texted you,” Salman remarked.

To this, Junaid chipped in and said, “Toh do-do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap (You’ll get to read abuses from two ex-wives).” While the statement was met with laughter on the show, it became a reason for regret for the actor. Following the telecast, Junaid acknowledged that his comment may have been inappropriate. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “Maybe it was a little out of place. No, they’re both very, very senior actors, so I think I should have behaved a little more…They both have been doing this for 40 years and are both fantastic. So maybe I should have behaved myself.”

Aamir Khan, who has been married twice, first to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao, has maintained cordial relationships with his ex-wives. On the other hand, Junaid Khan has yet to get married and is currently focusing on creating his own identity in Bollywood.

