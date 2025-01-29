12 years ago, Anand L Rai brought a Tamilian boy who conquered the hearts of the Hindi audiences with his performance as Kundan in the romantic drama film and became Raanjhanaa.

Dhanush, who first collaborated with Anand L Rai for Raanjhanaa and then for Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, is now joining hands with the director for his 3rd collaboration, and the film is titled “Tere Ishk Mein.“

Earlier, the makers released a teaser featuring Dhanush, and now they have added a voiceover for an actress; she is anticipated to be Param Sundari, Kriti Sanon.

The official announcement on the T-series YouTube channel was made last night through a gripping teaser that generated buzz among the actors’ fans.

The teaser of the upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishq Mein features a voiceover at 1:29, which is confirmed to be Kriti Sanon’s voice.

The teaser began with somber background music from the film Raanjhanaa, and Dhanush’s character, Shankar, is seen with a long beard and hair, running with a flame bottle in his hand and anger in his eyes.

His poetic dialogue, “Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?” sets the wall on fire that reads, “From the world of Raanjhanaa.” As he turns, the viewers are introduced to the film’s title, “Tere Ishk Mein.”

When we think the teaser has ended, we hear a voiceover asking, “Shankar, Ishq mein sirf ladke hi marte hain kya? Kuch ladkiyaan bhi kaleja rakhti hain jaan dene ka.”

Anand L Rai’s post caption read, “Ishq mein sawaal Ishq mein jawaab Chup rahna muhaal Keh dena bawaal… Der se sahi, par heroine ka jawaab aaya hai… Kal sunna zaroor.”

The makers have not officially announced that Kriti Sanon will be on board with this film, but the buzz and the teaser have excited the audiences about this collaboration.

“Tere Ishk Mein.” is directed by Anand L Rai, and the music will be given by A.R. Rahman, who collaborated with the director for movies like Raanjhaana and Atrangi Re.

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav wrote the film; it is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow and produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Dhanush has a handful of films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages that have gotten his fans excited to see him collaborate with different kinds of directors.

