R Madhavan is widely regarded among the finest actors of Indian cinema and was most recently seen in Hisaab Barabar, a financial thriller. One of Madhavan’s most iconic roles is Farhaan from 3 Idiots, where he starred alongside Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, he shared an amusing story about his co-star, Aamir.

Known for his perfectionism and unique lifestyle choices, Aamir apparently has an unusual habit of never carrying a wallet. Madhavan admitted that while Aamir’s practice might suit his personality and lifestyle, it’s not something he could ever imagine adopting for himself. While the two actors have flawlessly worked together in 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti, their financial personalities seem very different.

R Madhavan Reveals His Wife Calls Him ‘Generous’ To A Fault

In a candid conversation with Just Too Filmy, Madhavan revealed how Aamir has a no-wallet habit in his carefree approach. “Whatever he requires, he has people to pay for it. Of course, he would pay them… and it isn’t like he doesn’t pay for it.” Madhavan said, “Aamir’s stardom allows him to be like that.” However, the actor revealed that he could never be that ‘extreme.’

The actor confessed that such a lifestyle is far from his own. “I think my personality doesn’t allow me to walk around with an entourage. I prefer walking alone. I want that freedom, and the ability to interact with people,” Madhavan remarked. He further revealed that his wife had called him out for his financial habits. As per his wife, the actor generally gives away money, to which he remarked, “I think I’m very particular about it, but she says not even from a remote corner are you particular about it. I spend what I have.”

Aamir Khan and R Madhavan are among the most talented names in the Bollywood industry. Actor Maddy most recently starred in Jio Studios’ Hisaab Barabar and is set to have a massive 2025. He will star in Tamil language movies Test and Adhirshtasaali, while in Bollywood, Madhavan will be seen in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Shankara, and Dhurandhar.

