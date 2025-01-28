Aamir Khan is one of the greatest actors in Bollywood’s history and is known for his exceptional script selection. While he does not do many movies, Khan ensures that his screen time is memorable. He last appeared in 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha and has since been working on Sitaare Zameen Par. A sequel to the beloved Taare Zameen Par (2007), this film is expected to deliver the same emotional depth as the first part.

In a recent media interaction per Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan officially announced that his highly anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will hit theaters during Christmas 2025. With a compelling narrative and a nostalgic connection to its predecessor, this film promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences of all ages.

Aamir Khan Confirms The Current Plan For Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date is Christmas

Aamir Khan is famous for releasing his biggest movies around Christmas, and Sitaare Zameen Par is very likely to follow suit. “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” Aamir Khan revealed.

Aamir further revealed that the film’s climax was shot in Vadodara. He fondly recounted childhood memories of accompanying his father to film shoots in Gujarat, noting how the region has since transformed into a hub of culture and modern infrastructure. “Gujarat has been closely associated with filmmaking for a long time. It is a very vibrant place with a strong connection to cinema, culture, and art. We would love to come here and shoot from the film industry’s side,” he said.

The film will feature Aamir in a pivotal role, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Genelia D’Souza is reported to play a significant part in the film. Additional details of the movie are still under wraps. Taare Zameen Par struck a deep chord with audiences in 2007, shedding light on the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities. Now, Sitaare Zameen Par will continue the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most impactful films.

