Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated superstars of our country. Despite some of his latest films not being very successful at the box office, his stardom and charisma remain untouched. The actor is also known to speak his mind in his public appearances. Did you know that Akshay had once refused to take an award and instead gave it away to none other than Aamir Khan? He gave the reason to be the latter’s performance in Ghajini to being superior to his act in Singh Is Kinng.

In the 2008 Star Screen Awards, Akshay Kumar had won the Best Actor In Popular Choice for his performance in the movie Singh Is Kinng. The award was bestowed on him after a voting was conducted for the same amongst his fans. The actor was seen going on stage and initially thanking his fans for voting for him and thinking him worthy enough for this award.

However, Akshay Kumar goes on to reveal how he recently watched Ghajini wherein he was blown away with Aamir Khan’s performance. He revealed how he again saw his Singh Is Kinng and could not help but compare his performance with Aamir’s. The Ram Setu actor said, “I could not help but compare our works, and that’s when I realized that the best actor this year according to me, is Aamir Khan for Ghajini.”

Akshay Kumar went on to add that what Aamir Khan did for Ghajini was historic. He then shockingly announced that he is not one of those who will take an award which belongs to someone else. He lastly revealed that this award rightfully belongs to Aamir and walked off the stage without taking the award. The Phir Hera Pheri actor however apologized to his fans who had voted for him in this particular category. This gesture of his left all the onlookers including his wife Twinkle Khanna in shock. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s film Sky Force was released into the theatres today (September 24) and received mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike.

