It is not uncommon for actors and actresses to arrive late for film shoots, but as late as two days is a bit much. But it had happened, and it was Govinda who went to one of his shoots two days later. Eminent ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar once shared the story in an interview. Keep scrolling for more.

The Partner actor has often landed in hot waters, from slapping a struggling actor to saying that he rejected James Cameron’s Avatar. Govinda has had his share of controversies over the years. The actor was one of the most popular leading actors in the 90s, known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills. He has worked with renowned actors, including Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth.

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha, Prahlad Kakkar revealed that Govinda once arrived for one of his shoots 48 hours later. Kakkar was talking about his experience of working with film stars. He recalled, “They were all okay. Govinda came 24 hours late to the set…”

Kakkar continued, “We were on a big set in Hyderabad, of all the places. And he was supposed to come from Srinagar. He said, ‘Don’t worry, main time pe aa jaunga.’ I said, ‘Kaise ayega tu? Tera flight nahi hai.’ He said, ‘Gaadi mein baith ke aunga na.'” The actor also said, “From Srinagar to Hyderabad in eight hours, according to him. But anyway, he turned up two days late. But he turned up.”

In MenXp’s report, it was also mentioned that veteran action director Ravi Dewan revealed that Govinda once made Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait for five days during the filming of Hum. It was released in 1991 and was a commercially successful movie with an ensemble cast of Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan alongside the three main lead actors.

