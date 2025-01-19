The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is all set to occur today. Salman Khan will raise the hand of one contestant out of Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang, who will take the winning trophy home. Here is what you can expect from the event.

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 18’s Grand Finale

The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be taking place in Colors at 9:30 pm. Fans can also start streaming the show at JioCinema at the same time.

Performances In The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

Inevitably, fans will see Salman Khan delivering an introductory performance at the beginning of the episode. Apart from that, the four male finalists, namely Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra, will also be having their individual performances. Karanveer and Avinash will also be performing with Chum Darang and Eisha Singh, respectively, highlighting their romantic angle throughout the season. Shilpa Shirodkar will perform with Karanveer and Vivian, showcasing the ‘Karan-Arjun’ angle, which ran throughout the show. Chahat Pandey and Rajat will also be having a fun act while there will be a face-off between the Family Gang, which includes Karan, Chum, Shilpa, and Shrutika Arjun, and the Chugli Gang, which had Vivian, Eisha, and Avinash.

Special Guests

Talking about the special guests, Akshay Kumar will grace the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale to promote his movie, Skyforce. Furthermore, Aamir Khan will grace the show to promote his son Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa. He will accompanied by Junaid and the latter’s co-star Khushi Kapoor. Furthermore, ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestants who are now part of Laughter Chefs like Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra will also grace the show. The cast members of the upcoming TV show, Rambhavan and Doree 2 will also be seen interacting with Salman Khan.

Voting Trend Of Bigg Boss 18

Even though the actual voting trend is kept under wraps by the makers until the end result, according to some reports, Rajat Dalal is leading in the voting and might take the trophy home. Vivian Dsena is close behind and might end as the first runner-up. At the same time, Karanveer Mehra might end up in the third position. While Avinash Mishra might secure the fourth position, Chum Darang might end up in the fifth position. Eisha Singh is most likely to be the next contestant to be eliminated.

Are you excited to see who emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss 18?

