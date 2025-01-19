Actor Dayanand Shetty has become a household name for portraying the fiery inspector Daya on the cult crime TV show CID. While he gained a lot of accolades for his performance on the show, did you know that he faced an unwanted linkup rumor on the sets? Yes, you heard that right! He was speculated to be dating his co-star Mona Ambegaonkar. For the unversed, Mona, who is a renowned Marathi actress, was seen playing forensic scientist, Dr Anjalika Deshmukh.

Dayanand Shetty Was Already Married When The Linkup Rumors Began

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Dayanand Shetty was already married to Smitha Shetty when his linkup rumors with Mona Ambegaonkar began. The CID actor also has a daughter, Viva, from his marriage. While the rumors of his alleged extra-marital affair with Mona started in full swing, they got further fueled when Mona delivered a baby in 2005 out of wedlock.

This got the tongues wagging, and the actress in a throwback interview, also refused to name the father of her child. Mona said, “Yeah, you can write about the fact that I have a baby girl. But I won’t tell you the identity of the father until he admits it to the world.” If this was not enough, a source close to the show revealed to a publication, “Everyone believes that Dayanand is the father of Mona’s child. She has confided to her close friends. But he surely can’t confess, because he is married and even has a kid from his first wife.”

Dayanand Shetty Broke His Silence On Linkup Rumors With Mona Ambegaonkar

When the rumors started increasing because of these developments, Dayanand Shetty decided to address the same. He said, “I have heard people talking about Mona and myself, and people saying that I am the father of her child, but these are all rumors. I am married since the past six years and was never involved with Mona at any stage. We had hardly any scenes together.” Well, ever since then, the actor has let his professional life make the noise rather than his personal life which he mostly keeps under wraps.

