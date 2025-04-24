CID, an iconic crime series that defined a generation of television watchers, is all set to surprise its fans with a bold new experiment. This creative twist sees the iconic crime-solving squad take on a gripping case with zero dialogue, relying only on non-verbal cues, forensic evidence, and instincts to get to the bottom of a chilling mystery. As part of its second season, the show will premiere its first-ever silent episode, titled The Silent Den, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

What’s The Silent Den About?

The story set inside a high-tech escape room, The Silent Den episode, begins with a fun-filled birthday bash. But when a party guest is found dead, the room’s puzzles turn deadly serious. With time ticking away and no spoken words, the CID team must decode clues through glances, gestures, surveillance footage, and evidence, racing against the clock to solve the crime.

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who has played Senior Inspector Daya since the beginning, called it one of his career’s most creatively fulfilling episodes. As per News18, he said, “In all these years of doing CID, we’ve tackled countless cases, stormed through doors, and solved some of the most twisted crimes — but this episode is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done before. Shooting a silent episode was both challenging and creatively fulfilling. We had to rely purely on expressions, body language, and the unspoken bond our team shared onscreen and off. No words, just instinct — just raw emotion. And that’s what makes this episode so powerful.”

The actor concluded, saying, “It’s not just about solving a murder — it’s about uncovering something far deeper… something personal.”

Silence Speaks Louder Than Words

Aditya Srivastava, who portrays Senior Inspector Abhijeet, also weighed in on the experience of shooting the groundbreaking episode. He said, “As an actor, I’ve always believed that the true power of storytelling lies in the ability to evoke emotion without relying on words. And this Sunday’s silent episode of CID pushes that belief to its absolute limit. It’s a completely new experience for us as actors and for the audience. But it’s precisely this challenge that makes the episode so special.”

With The Silent Den, CID continues to evolve, proving once again why it remains one of India’s most iconic TV shows. Don’t miss this landmark episode when it airs this Sunday, April 27.

