From stock market fraud to digital currency traps, India’s financial scams have always made for gripping headlines, and filmmakers haven’t missed the chance to turn them into binge-worthy stories. If you’ve got a taste for real-life-inspired thrillers, here’s a list of Hindi web series and movies that dig deep into the dark, scandalous world of money manipulation.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Platform: SonyLIV

This web series set the benchmark for financial dramas in India. Based on Harshad Mehta’s life, this Hansal Mehta-directed masterpiece changed the game for Indian web content. The show explores how the “Big Bull” exploited loopholes in the stock market, shaking up the entire financial system. Pratik Gandhi’s career-defining performance and Hansal Mehta’s razor-sharp direction make this series a must-watch.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Platform: Netflix

Jamtara reveals how small-town boys from Jharkhand ran one of India’s most notorious phishing rackets. Inspired by true events, the series peels back the layers of cybercrime, phone scams, and political protection, showing how easy it was to trick thousands and escape the law for years.

Farzi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Farzi dives deep into the world of counterfeit currency. Vijay Sethupathi’s no-nonsense cop act and Raj & DK’s slick direction make this one both smart and stylish. The series highlights the real-world impact of fake currency on the nation’s financial security.

The Big Bull

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Abhishek Bachchan takes on a Harshad Mehta-inspired role in this fictional retelling of the stock market scam. While it’s more stylized and less detailed compared to Scam 1992, the film still highlights the greed, loopholes, and blind spots in India’s financial ecosystem during the late 80s and early 90s.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Platform: SonyLIV

Released in 2023, Scam 2003 is based on the real-life story of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was involved in a stamp paper counterfeiting scandal worth INR 30,000 crore. The story tells how a normal fruit seller became the biggest scammer of his time. The biographical series is inspired by Sanjay Singh’s book Telgi Scam: Reporter’s ki Diary.

These titles prove that the world of financial scams is full of stories stranger than fiction. Perfect for your next weekend binge if you like your thrillers inspired by real events.

