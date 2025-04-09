After more than two decades of gripping investigations and unforgettable catchphrases, CID has built an enduring legacy in Indian television. The legendary trio — ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, and Daya- became household names, their chemistry and dedication to justice leaving a lasting impression.

However, the absence of Shivaji Satam, who played the iconic ACP Pradyuman, is being felt deeply, not just by fans but also by the original cast members.

“We Are Feeling Fatherless” – Dayanand Shetty Shares His Sentiments

Inspector Daya, played by Dayanand Shetty, didn’t hold back his emotions when talking about Shivaji Satam’s absence. In a recent chat with Telly Chakkar (Via OTTplay), the actor said, “The way ACP Saab used to handle every situation, his lively nature on the set will be greatly missed. We will miss our ACP Saab. He was a father figure to all of us here. We are feeling fatherless right now. But yeah, the show must go on.”

Shetty also reflected on the changing dynamics with a new and younger ACP now taking charge. “Now, this chemistry with the new ACP, who is younger than us and will be giving the orders, and it will be an interesting aspect in the upcoming episodes,” he added.

“It Feels Like an Earthquake” – Aditya Srivastava on Missing Satam on Set

Aditya Srivastava, who brought life to the ever-reliable Inspector Abhijeet, also opened up about the emotional weight of Shivaji Satam’s absence. Reflecting on the deep bond they shared, he said, “We still cannot believe it. We feel like Sir is here, and he will order something, and we will follow. It feels like an earthquake.”

While the team is committed to keeping the spirit of CID alive, the void left by Shivaji Satam is undeniable. Both Dayanand and Aditya agreed that this new chapter in CID’s legacy is emotional but also exciting in its own way.

CID 2: Where & When to Watch

As seen in the recent episodes, CID took a dramatic turn with a tragic fire at the bureau, leading to the heartbreaking on-screen death of ACP Pradyuman. This narrative shift marked the end of an era and paved the way for a new beginning.

Stepping into the spotlight, Parth Samthaan has taken over as ACP Ayushmann, bringing a fresh perspective and youthful energy to the role. Alongside him, two new female officers are also set to join the CID squad, reportedly making their debut on April 12 or 13. The show is streaming now on SonyLIV and also airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.

While Parth’s debut as the new lead has garnered curiosity, fans are still processing the transition. Whether CID 2 lives up to the massive legacy of its predecessor remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch The Last Battle, How To Vote For Your Favorite & Make Them The Finalist – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News