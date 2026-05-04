After the underperformance of Coolie, Rajinikanth is all set to make a roaring comeback with Jailer 2. The upcoming Tamil magnum opus is an event film and is already enjoying crazy buzz. A few days ago, the film’s final schedule wrapped up, and reports suggest it will arrive in theaters in August 2026. Amid this, one hot update is coming from the Telugu trade circle, and it’s about the Telugu-dubbed rights of the film.

Rajini enjoys a strong fan following in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and over the years, his movies have performed really well there. As the business potential of his movies continued to rise, the makers’ asking price rose as well. Talking about the superstar’s last release, Coolie, the Telugu theatrical rights were sold at 53 crore, a record price for a Tamil film. Now, his next is likely to be sold at a much higher price.

Jailer 2 to secure 7 crore more than Coolie for its Telugu rights?

Considering Rajinikanth’s presence and the solid success of the predecessor, the makers of Jailer 2 are quoting a whopping 60 crore for Telugu theatrical rights. So far, no distributor has come on board and agreed to pay such a huge sum. With enough time left before the film’s release, negotiations are likely to take place. It’ll be interesting to see whether the makers stick to their quoted price.

For those who aren’t aware, Coolie underperformed in the Telugu states and failed to achieve breakeven. It earned around 70 crore gross in the Telugu states, which was considered below par. Due to such performance of Coolie, distributors might hesitate to shed 60 crore for Jailer 2. However, the upcoming Kollywood biggie has a major plus in its favor: the sequel factor.

Jailer 2 likely to make history

Jailer grossed 81.22 crore in the Telugu states, and even with decent word of mouth, Jailer 2 can easily cross this number and could go well above the 100 crore mark. So, even if renegotiations take place, the Jailer sequel is most likely to secure a higher price than Coolie did, thereby setting a record deal for Telugu rights to a Tamil film.

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