Everyone’s childhood favorite show, CID, is back with its second season, and the premiere episode was quite a nostalgia trip. Though this one was loaded with flaws but still if one were asked if they enjoyed the episode, they might nod a yes!

The episode started with intrigue, developing a very interesting storyline and face-off between Abhijeet and Daya. But I was way too impressed looking at a 75-year-old Shivaji Satam who was still looking the same and keeping ACP Pradyuman, the same sharp man we have always known!

But nothing except the nostalgia, will make you excited. Right from a very loose script that was too childish and predictable to very hilarious case solving skills! CID first aired in the 90s and it is still stuck in the same parallel world it seems.

The world where these highly skilled and experienced cops looked for shoe marks on a terrace and tried solving cases by eye color and shoe sole! Hilariously, the case was solved by ACP Pradyuman in 10 minutes, and this team made you laugh for the remaining 40 minutes for whatever was happening was funny for this age and time!

There was very bad editing, dubbing of dialogues, and more. Scenes and conversations between the members of the CID team made no sense and turned funny if a family is watching this together. But to be honest, when a door falls down, suddenly, everyone is waiting for Daya to appear from that Darwaza. But the question is, does Daya still have a need to break darwazas! Honestly, his hand is stronger than Sunny Deol’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath because he can even bend rifles!

Coming to Aditya Srivastava’s Abhijeet, I am not sure what happened to the seasoned actor we know. Because honestly, he could not even cry on his daughter’s death or be angry when he saw his best friend Daya kill his daughter!

Well, they say that people age like fine wine but CID 2 and its team are definitely not that people!

1.5 star for the nostalgia trip though!

