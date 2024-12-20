Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 will be witnessing a shocking eviction in tonight (December 20)’s episode which has left all the fans of the show in a state of shock. It has been reported that reality TV show star Digvijay Rathee who had entered the show as a wild card contestant has been evicted from the same. This has left netizens furious and they have been calling out the makers of the show to be biased and unfair.

All About Digvijay Rathee’s Elimination

According to an X page called Bigg Boss Tak, Shrutika Arjun who is the current Time God of the house, will be given a task of ranking the contestants on the basis of their contribution on the show. She will keep Digvijay Rathee in the bottom six and he will soon be under the risk of the elimination. Majority of the contestants will take Rathee’s name which will result in his Bigg Boss 18 journey coming to an end.

Fans React To Digvijay Rathee’s Elimination

One of the fans wrote, “I’m not Digvijay Rathee’s fan but his eviction from Bigg Boss 18 is unjust and unfair. A dirty move by Bigg Boss 18 makers.”

While another netizen said, “I know from the start that they will do this because they already have their top 5 and he came out of the syllabus. I’m so hurt man.”

Another fan said, “I’m not sure how to put this in words. Despite being bullied by everyone and also portrayed negatively by the Bigg Boss 18 team, he never cried and broke down. Its so moving on how a man can hold everything inside.” A netizen wrote, “In Roadies – unfair, in Splitsvilla – unfair, In Bigg Boss – unfair. Why always him?”

For the unversed, Digvijay’s chance to compete and win in the finale of Splitsvilla 15 was robbed after Kashish Kapoor who was his partner chose to quit the game, taking home 10 lakhs. Fans have also been trending ‘Proud Of You Digvijay’ to stand in solidarity with him.

🚨 BREAKING & EXCLUSIVE! Digvijay Rathee is EVICTED from Bigg Boss 18 house. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2024

