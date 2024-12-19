The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally ended its second season, with Varun Dhawan and his Baby John team promoting their film in the finale episode. This season of chat shows hosted by Kapil Sharma took a global exit from Netflix’s top 10 global list way back.

However, Kapil Sharma’s show has nailed its 13-episode run on Netflix in India, trending continuously without fail. It maintained its position in the top 3 despite various entries over the week. But Kapil Sharma’s show made sure to maintain the top 3 spot.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 OTT Verdict

Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show made its grand entry on Netflix with Alia Bhatt and Jigra’s team, which made its presence felt globally. However, after finding a spot for 5 continuous weeks globally for non-English shows, Kapil Sharma and his team made an exit globally.

Ruling In India

But the show has been trending in India since week 1. It occupied rank 1 in the top 10 shows in India in its first week and continued claiming the number 1 spot for 8 continuous weeks. From week 9 to week 13 it has occupied rank 2 except for the 11th week when it shifted to number 3.

According to Netflix’s data, the top 10 non-English shows trended in India from December 9 to December 15.

Mismatched Season 3 The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Black Doves: Season 1 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 When The Phone Rings La Palma Mismatched Season 1 La Brea Mismatched Season 2 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 1

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mismatched S3 OTT Verdict: Debuts At #1 In India, Rohit Saraf & Prajakta Koli Rule Netflix Charts With All 3 Seasons In Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News