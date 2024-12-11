Alia Bhatt’s Jigra arrived this week on Netflix, and the film has received a lukewarm response on the platform. The film arrived on Netflix on December 6, and it missed entering the top 10 best female-led Hindi film debuts on the platform.

Jigra OTT Verdict

As per Netflix data from December 2 to December 8, Alia Bhatt’s film garnered a viewership of 1.9 million against 5 million viewing hours, claiming the 7th spot in the global list of top 10 trending Non-English Films On Netflix!

Misses The Top 10 Mark

Alia Bhatt fails to enter the top 10 debut week viewership by female-led films that arrived on Netflix this year. Alia Bhatt missed the 10th spot by only 0.1 million views.

The tenth spot in this list if owned by Janhvi Kapoor‘s Ulajh that garnered 2 million views in its debut week. However, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra surpassed the opening views of Divya Khossla Kumar’s Savi, which garnered 1.8 million views.

Hopefully, Alia Bhatt‘s film will gear up in the upcoming week, making a good jump in terms of views and maintaining a spot in the top 10 non-English films that trend on Netflix globally. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, along with Alia Bhatt.

Only Target – 3.4 Million More Views

The only target for Alia Bhatt would be to garner 3.4 million views more to enter the list of top 10 most viewed female-led Hindi films of 2024 on Netflix. The tenth spot in the list is occupied by Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, which earned 5.3 million views in total.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Female-led Hindi films streaming on Netflix in 2024.

Crew: 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million Do Patti: 17 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million Savi: 7.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million Article 370: 5.8 Million Ulajh: 5.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

