Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, after a phenomenal theatrical run at the box office, has nailed its debut week on Netflix as well. The film arrived on December 5 on Netflix, and in the first week of data, it is trending with superb views, making it a hit already!

Amaran OTT Verdict

As per the Netflix data from December 2 – December 8, Sivakathikeyan’s war biopic has registered a total of 4.1 million views against 11.6 million viewing hours, taking the 3rd spot in the Netflix’s global trending chart for top 10 Non-English film this week.

The war biopic based on the life of war martyr Major Mukund Varadarajan stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. It has registered 4.1 million views in only 4 days on Netflix.

Third Best South-Indian Debut

Amaran made the third-best debut for a South Indian film that arrived on Netflix in 2024. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time’s debut week viewership of 3.8 million. This makes the Sivakarthikeyan film offer the best debut by a Tamil film on Netflix.

Already In The Top 10

In the list of the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films, Amaran has already surpassed Anweshippin Kandethum’s 3.6 million total views, making Sivakarthikeyan’s war biopic 9th most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix in 2024.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million Amaran: 4.1 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million Maharaja: 3.2 Million Annapoorni : 3.1 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million Devara: 2.2 Million Guntur Kaaram: 2 Million Hi Nanna: 2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between December 2, 2024 to December 8 2024, irrespective of the day they have arrived.

