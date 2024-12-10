If there is a man of the moment who needs to be celebrated, it should definitely be Sivakarthikeyan, who has delivered one of the best biopics on a war martyr, Major Mukund Varadarajan with Amaran. The film has arrived on OTT but is still earning at the box office surprisingly!

Amaran Box Office Collection After OTT Arrival

Interestingly, the film has earned almost 1.02 crore worldwide ever since its arrival on Netflix on December 5. This is a bigger achievement to celebrate since the film has also braved Pushpa 2’s tornado that arrived on December 5.

After 40 days at the box office, the war-biopic stands at a total collection of 340.88 crore worldwide and 219.19 crore in India, turning into the second-highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide in 2024, after Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time.

Here is the 40-day collection breakdown of the Amaran at the box office.

India net: 219.19 crore

India gross: 258.88 crore

Overseas gross: 82 crore

Worldwide gross: 340.88 crore

About Amaran

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has been rated 8.4 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi says, “The life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which took place back in 2014.”

What Is Amaran?

Amaran means immortal. The film is based on the life of war martyr Mukund Varadarajan, who lost his life, saving the lives of his men during a mission. The film released a day before Diwali and braved the storm challenging other releases on the same day including Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar, followed by Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the next day.

