The Tamil biographical film Amaran was a stellar success and was recently released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. However, the film had its own share of controversy when a Chennai-based college student filed a legal complaint against the makers of the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer for flashing her phone number in one of the scenes in the film. However, the latest development suggests that the scene has now been altered by the makers.

What Was The Controversy Over The Amaran Scene?

The entire fiasco started after the college student claimed that her phone number was flashed in a scene from Amaran wherein Sai Pallavi’s character Indhu Varghese gave her phone number to Sivakarthikeyan’s Major Mukund Varadarajan. The student claimed that the phone number shown in the scene was actually hers, and this resulted in her getting over more than 4000 calls and messages from fans who thought that the number belonged either to Pallavi or the real-life Indhu. When her complaints to the team were overlooked, she filed a case against the makers, demanding a compensation of 1.1 crore.

Makers Alter The Controversial Amaran Scene

Amid the case still being in court, the makers have now altered the controversial scene. The fans who will be watching the movie on Netflix will see that the phone number has been blurred by the makers in the romantic song ‘Hey Minnale.’ However, we still have to wait to see the outcome of the ongoing court case between the makers of Amaran and the college student.

About The Movie

Amaran has been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora and Lallu. The movie is based on the courage, valor, and martyrdom of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

