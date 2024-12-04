Recent reports suggest that the test shoot was halted due to a conflict between the actor Sivakarthikeyan and the director. The disagreement reportedly arose when Sudha Kongara asked Sivakarthikeyan to trim his beard for the shoot. This surprised the actor, who was earlier instructed to maintain the same look.

The director later explained that his beard resembled the style worn by actor Karthi in the movie Paruthiveeran. This comparison reportedly upset Sivakarthikeyan, who walked off the set without responding. Also, the actor is said to have stopped communicating with the director.

These are speculative reports, and no official confirmation has been made about the issue. Fans are hopeful that the differences will be resolved soon. Interestingly, there were earlier rumors about actors Jayam Ravi and Vishal competing for the antagonist role in SK25. This remains unconfirmed, as the movie has yet to be officially announced.

It’s speculated that SK25 can be a revival of Sudha Kongara’s shelved project with Suriya, titled Purananooru. Reports suggest that actress Sreeleela might be cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in this anticipated venture.

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent release Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, garnered widespread acclaim. This biographical war drama impressed audiences with its powerful performances.

As fans await further updates, they remain excited about the potential collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongar, hoping for another cinematic masterpiece.

