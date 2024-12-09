Pushpa: The Rule is one of the last three years most hyped and awaited films. It finally hit the screens on December 5th, and the film has already been declared a blockbuster. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Allu Arjun as the lead. Only a few know or might have forgotten, that Sukumar first approached Mahesh Babu to play Pushpa. When he came, everything looked good, and it was like the project would happen. Fans were super excited, but that is when Mahesh Babu shocked the fans.

Back in 2019, Mahesh Babu’s tweet shocked many. He mentioned that he wouldn’t be doing the project with Sukumar due to some creative differences and gave best wishes to Sukumar for his directorial work. He also noted that 1 Nenokkadine will remain a cult classic.

He wrote, “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a filmmaker par excellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain a cult classic. Enjoyed moment working on that film.”

This tweet from Mahesh Babu has gone viral again since Pushpa’s release.

Currently, 1 Nenokkadine is considered a cult classic with a massive following. A film that was initially a disaster turned out to be a classic. People now call it a film that was way ahead of its time. Sukumar might have taken things very seriously and decided to give MB a blockbuster. But MB had some other plans; hence, he proceeded with Anil Ravipudi’s project, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh is known for his scripts. Most of his films have a message to society, etc. This shows that Mahesh is very strict in selecting scripts and only chooses the roles that suit him the most. In 2016, when Director Vikram Kumar narrated the story of 24, he was impressed, but he said he couldn’t do it as he would not fit in that role. He then suggested the name Suriya.

In this case, too, it might be Mahesh’s choice to suggest other actors for that role. Sometimes, the scripts he rejected resulted in industry hits. This has happened again with Pushpa. As we all know, Pushpa later went to Allu Arjun and nailed the character.

One can say that it’s a tailor-made role for Allu Arjun. The entire film is purely raw and rustic. If Mahesh Babu did it, would it be as vast and raw as Pushpa? Can Mahesh Babu play it better than Allu Arjun?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently prepping for SS Rajamouli’s film. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is slated to go on floors next year.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil Did Not Dub His Malayalam Role In Pushpa 2, Leaving Fans Disappointed Over His Limited Screen Presence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News