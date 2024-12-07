Allu Arjun, with the unprecedented success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, has triggered a debate about who the biggest pan-India star is. Is it Prabhas, Jr NTR, Kannada superstar Yash, or someone else? Producer Allu Aravind once talked about the real reason for the success of pan India films.

The celebrated producer once stirred a debate around stars, their fee, and the success of superstar films. While explaining why his production house, started making small-budget films the producer talked about what actually is the main parameter.

However, while explaining the same, he cited an example of Yash, and his statement was put out of context, causing a huge uproar among the fans of the Kannada superstar. Scroll down to read why Allu Arjun’s father upset the KGF star’s fans.

Talking about the success of films, Allu Aravind said, “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience.”

Further explaining how actors and their fees do not decide the success and stature of the film, the producer said, “The lead actor of a movie gets only 20 to 25 percent of the film’s budget as remuneration. So, it is not true that the budget for the film will increase because of his fees alone. On top of actors’ fees, a lot of money is spent to make the movie a big venture.”

Allu Aravind’s statement about KGF star Yash did not go down well with his fans, and it created a massive debate on social media, with fans alleging even Allu Arjun was a tier-2 actor. Well, all might be things of the past since Yash with KGF and Allu Arjun with Pushpa have turned into pan-India superstars.

