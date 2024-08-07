KGF star Yash is all set to arrive with his pan India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and the film is expected to hit the 1000 crore mark, which was missed by his last release, KGF: Chapter 2. Yash is now gearing up for his next biggie, and according to recent updates, the shooting of the film will commence from August 8.

Yash To Take Over Baahubali 2?

Yash is aiming for 1000 crore from the film, which will be a step ahead of KGF: Chapter 2’s box office success. The action film collected 856 crore in India. Now, it would be interesting to see if Yash manages to bridge the gap, touch the 1000-crore mark, and beat Baahubali 2’s 1031-crore collection in India.

Currently, Yash rules the box office charts, sitting at number 2 with KGF 2’s massive collection. He might dethrone Baahubali 2 after a long time, occupying the number 1 position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films.

The superstar was spotted visiting several temples in Karnataka with producer of Toxic Venkat K. Narayana and their families. Throughout the day, they were seen at the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala, and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka.

Toxic Shooting Begins

According to sources the film, which is being directed by Geethu Mohandas, will go on floors on August 8, 2024 in Bangalore. And there is a very special reason to choose this date to commence the shoot as well.

Yash Ruling The Number Game

When added up, the numbers of this date turn out to be 8 – 8 – 8. The number 8 has a strong association with Rocking Star. It also matches his birth date, January 8, and the date on which the official announcement of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups was made.

The film was speculated to star Kareena Kapoor Khan as well but things did not materialize on this end. Toxic was supposed to be released on April 10, 2025. But it seems like he will miss this date since Prabhas’s next The Raja Saab and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 are arriving on the same date.

Hopefully, Yash is looking for another 8 as the release date of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For GrownUps.

