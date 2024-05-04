Indian film actor Yash, who is best known for his KGF franchise, was allegedly set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan. But now that seems not to happen, as the Crew star reportedly has some issues. Kareena was allegedly being eyed to be a part of Yash’s movie Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas. Keep scrolling for more.

Kareena was recently seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and the film was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The movie did quite well at the box office. The KGF star has a busy schedule now, as he also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in his kitty.

Previously, several media reports claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had been roped in as Yash’s sister in the film Toxic. The film will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite the KGF star. According to Pinkvilla’s report, a source close to the development has revealed that Kareena and the team have gone their separate ways.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan parting ways with Yash’s Toxic team, the source said, “Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways.”

The source continued, “Toxic has a strong sibling emotion, and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part.”

Yash and Kiara Advani-led Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is slated to be released in the theatres on April 10, 2025. On the work front, Yash will reportedly appear as Ravana in Ramayana, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita. A few days back, the set pictures were leaked. Sai and Ranbir looked regal in their attires.

