Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is generating massive hype. The film recently premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders. This has led to significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign their release strategy.

Toxic Release Date Officailly Pushed Ahead

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations today announced that the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been rescheduled. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4, 2026, will now arrive in theaters worldwide. A new release date is currently being finalized and will be revealed soon.

With the film now complete, the makers are currently focused on locking global distribution and forging key international partnerships to ensure Toxic reaches audiences across markets at the scale it demands. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Yash Opens Up On The Big Decision

Opening up about the decision, Yash shared that Toxic is a deeply personal project and one that deserves the right platform. He said, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

He further added, “At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.”

Star-Studded Cast & Multi-Language Release Plans

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features an ensemble cast alongside Yash. The film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in theaters worldwide on a new date to be announced soon.

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