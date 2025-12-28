Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a highly anticipated release of 2026. Headlined by Yash and Kiara Advani, the film has already sparked strong curiosity, and now what’s even more exciting is the addition of Huma Qureshi. Known for reinventing herself, she is set to surprise audiences with Elizabeth, a role that looks darker and bolder.

If Badi Didi in Delhi Crime Season 3 sent a chill down your spine, brace yourself to see Huma Qureshi in an entirely different character. In Toxic, Huma steps into the role of Elizabeth, a character who promises darkness, menace, and quiet power. Early signs suggest this could be one of her most intense performances to date, potentially redefining her screen image as a cinematic villain.

Director Geetu Mohandas has openly spoken about how crucial the casting of Elizabeth was for the film. Without giving too much away, she has hinted that Huma brought a rare mix of sophistication and intensity to the role, making her a natural fit for the character’s complex presence.

Huma Qureshi’s First Look as Elizabeth Unveiled

Following the reveal of Yash and Kiara Advani’s looks, the makers recently dropped Huma Qureshi’s first character poster. Styled like a gothic queen, she appears draped in black, standing in a graveyard beside a vintage car. The imagery blends elegance with danger, suggesting a villain who relies on restraint and control rather than loud theatrics. Elizabeth’s calm exterior seems to hide something deeply unsettling.

Director Geetu Mohandas On Casting Huma Qureshi

Speaking about the casting, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me. Huma is an actor who questions, probes, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role, and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid.”

Huma Qureshi Reacts To The Role

Responding to the vision, Huma shared, “Only you could have dreamed this up Geetu ❤️ I remember our first coffee meeting when you shared your vision for this film… I was bowled over by the sheer audacity and magnitude of what we were going to attempt!! Each day watching you bring this to life has been nothing short of magical my Captain. Thank you for giving me the gift of Elizabeth & to Yash for being the undeniable force of nature that he is 😎… as we spoke… This is going to be fire 🔥🔥🔥”

Huma Qureshi’s Strong Lineup Continues

On the work front, Huma Qureshi had a powerhouse year with movies and web series to her credit. She returned to the Jolly LLB franchise with its third chapter and reprised her iconic character in the political drama series Maharani season 4. She also made an impact in Delhi Crime Season 3 alongside Shefali Shah, while Single Salma and festival favorite Bayaan added to her diverse slate. Huma Qureshi offers a promising year 2026 playing Elizabeth in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and all signs point to Huma Qureshi reigning supreme in the shadows.

More About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring its global ambition. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

