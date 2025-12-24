Rashmika Mandanna has stolen the limelight from all Bollywood actresses and made a mark for herself in Hindi cinema. After Pushpa 2, Animal and Chhaava, she will be seen in a ferocious avatar as Mysaa. T-Series has shared the first glimpse in Hindi, and we’re excited to see her as the main character finally. Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding Mysaa First Glimpse (Hindi)

The 1-minute-and-21-second promo opens with powerful background music and a fierce avatar of Rashmika Mandanna as Mysaa. Partially handcuffed, bleeding, and injured, she refuses to give up. It’s a fight against the forces of nature, and that thunderous roar against her adversaries is the heroism we can’t wait to witness!

Mysaa First Glimpse Review

Rashmika Mandanna is in her rebel mode, but what I’m honestly looking forward to is seeing her as the main character. No lead heroes, no hand-holding, just one big moment to shine. She’s won hearts with her supporting roles in blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Animal, and Chhaava. But the big question remains: can she shoulder a massive box-office success all by herself?

The elements in the first glimpse are on point. The screenplay feels gripping, and the voiceover leaves a strong impact. Most importantly, Rashmika Mandanna’s acting chops look promising. Director Rawindra Pulle seems to be expanding her horizons as an actor, and I’m fully invested in seeing what she brings to the table.

Yes, it falls into the blood-soaked zone of commercial entertainers, but this is one of those rare moments when Indian cinema is placing its trust in a female actor to carry the narrative forward. In many ways, Mysaa could be the revolution we’ve been waiting for, and I really hope it lands right! All eyes are on the trailer now.

More about Mysaa

The pan-India high-octane emotional action thriller will be released in theatres worldwide in 2026. The exact release date is yet to be unveiled by the makers. It is produced by Unformula Films.

