The final trailer of Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Agastya Nanda, has arrived. Nanda plays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the film, whose valor and courage were unmatched in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The final trailer of the film makes a striking impact, making me impatient to watch it on-screen!

Ever since the film was announced, I have been just speechless at the thought that a 21-year-old decided to die for this nation so that we could sleep peacefully. I do not even remember what I was doing at 21, but a boy turned into such a daring soldier who did not shy away from putting his life above everyone and sacrificing it for the love and protection of his motherland!

The final trailer of Ikkis is more of a tribute to that daring boy who infiltrates the border and makes sure that Pakistan and its army do not dare to look at India. The boy who was 21 and who remained 21 ever since! The last dialogue in the trailer has Dharmendra saying, “Mera bada beta 21 ka tha aur wo hamesha 21 ka hi reh gaya.” There is something that tears me apart listening to this line!

The final trailer also has some moments from Arun Kheterpal’s life and gives an elaborate glimpse at his decision-making skills at the war front! The trailer is also emotionally devastating as we see Dharmendra playing Arun Kheterpal’s father and remembering the war hero, questioning his decision to sacrifice his life for the nation!

Jaideep Ahlawat’s presence makes the trailer more powerful, but eventually, it is Agastya Nanda who has surprised me with every single promo and glimpse of the film. It seems like he has taken notes from Abhishek Bachchan‘s Captain Vikram Batra from LOC, as he nails each and every move of a soldier with such finesse that I already see Arun Kheterpal in him.

Cannot wait for the film to arrive in the theaters on January 1, 2026!

Starring Agastya Nanda, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda, Ikkis hits the theatres on January 1st, 2026! Check out the final trailer of the film here.

