Qisse, kahaaniyan, charche, daastaan, adhoore ishq yahi hote hain says Kartik Aaryan’s Rayhan aka Ray in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer, and this line seals all the pyaar ishq mohabbat, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures are promising us this Christmas. A love story that is emotional, yet fun, that is a lot of drama like any other love story, but is pure at heart, a love story that has Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday falling in love amidst a cute friendship.

The 3-minute 21-second trailer promises a story that speaks the language of the heart. This year has been full of love stories, and all of them have touched an emotional chord. Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday are here to finish the year with a perfect set of emotions that feels like a cute, warm hug in the chilly winter.

Ray and Rumi in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer seem like two extremely opposite people, striking a connection and a friendship that eventually blossoms in love. But obviously, love comes along with heartbreaks, and so does their pyaar ishq mohabbat that laughs but cries too! Vishal Sheykhar’s music makes this story even more lovely amidst beautiful locations.

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff’s presence in the trailer promises great support to this film as well. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s chemistry looks promising, their arguments look cute, and their banters scream a love story that will be epic!

While romance requires emotion, the film is promising to maintain the reality and not make it a delusional, shallow take on love. The trailer promises an intense drama that backs and bakes this love story!

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri trailer is a winner for me. It is making me laugh, well, up, and lifting my spirit just the right amount. Probably, the only amount of love that I would need this Christmas is to keep my spirits high! Let there be love and only love!

Backed by a powerhouse creative team, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari – delivering a celebratory entertainer crafted for the biggest season of the year, in cinemas 25th December Check out the trailer of the film here.

