Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been painting the town red with the rushes of their Christmas release – Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Ti Meri, and now the album of this romantic comedy is out, making it an early Christmas celebration as well. The entire album signals the journey of Ray and Rumi through tracks that hit the right chords.

With the entire album out, the excitement has only amplified, and fans can’t wait to witness the magic of Ray and Rumi unfold on the big screen this Christmas. The complete album composed by Vishal-Sheykhar includes five songs, and each of them is pure love.

The title track by Vishal Dadlani is a perfect party anthem, and Vishal Dadlani’s vocals, insisting on love, Jhootha Hi Sahi, is a banger for Gen Z and Gen X!

Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is a soulful confession – Talwiinder’s raw and distinct voice brings the sincerity and honesty! It is vulnerable and full of emotions!

Hum Dono has that spunk and the friendly vibe, which sounds refreshing in Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak, and Vishal Dadlani’s voices. It is a lighthearted take on “Pyaar Dosti Hai” emotion!

Jubin Nautiyal’s voice in Mudh Ja Raahiye is a heartbreaking melody. You dive deep into that painful zone, and it is complemented by a beautiful folk arrangement!

Listening to Lucky Ali in Dil Musafir seems like a personal journey. You travel to places you want to with his voice, taking you to a self-discovery zone you need desperately!

Vishal-Sheykhar have truly created magic with this one, and after so long, a Bollywood album has something for everyone! The album of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will stay in your playlists for all the upcoming parties, long drives, romantic dinners, and friendly reunions.

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday‘s Ray and Rumi’s magic is already working on the audience. The film releases on December 25; till then, you can enjoy the music album of the film.

