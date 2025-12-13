Saumya Tandon has become the talk of the town among the audience after her thrilling performance in the Dhurandhar film. The actress played the wife of Rehman Dakait, essayed by Akshay Khanna, in the role of a gangster. The film is getting major success at the box office.

Saumya also took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared the overwhelming reaction by thanking the audience. However, many of you may not be aware of the fact that Tandon once worked with Shah Rukh Khan and co-hosted a major show.

Saumya Tandon & Shah Rukh Khan Co-Hosted Zor Ka Jhatka Total Wipeout

Back in 2011, a new show emerged on television with the name Zor Ka Jhatka Total Wipeout. The show followed a similar pattern to the Japanese comedian Game show, Takeshi’s Castle. The host of this game show was Shah Rukh Khan.

Along with the SRK, Saumya Tandon was part of it as a co-host. The Dhurandhar actress used to provide updates about the game and offer commentary on how it progressed. The show was aired on Imagine TV, and some of its episodes are still available on YouTube.

This showcases Saumya’s hard work in emerging in the film industry, and finally, she is getting the spotlight she deserves among the audience.

Dhurandhar Star Saumya Tandon Was Also A Part Of A Popular TV Sitcom

Besides working in Dhurandhar and co-hosting with SRK, Saumya Tandon was also part of the popular comedy TV show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The show emerged as a great success on television, but Samuya exited after working on the show for almost five years.

The star cited a desire to move forward in her career and take a step for better growth in the industry. Despite this, fans continue to call her ‘Anita Bhabhi’. Even fans are sharing hilarious memes referencing Saumya’s role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain following Dhurandhar’s success.

Am I the only one who noticed Anita Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as Akshay Khanna’s wife in Dhurandhar? pic.twitter.com/hLs7Y4NP89 — PRANSHU GUPTA (@pranshu_gupta01) December 11, 2025

Not only that, but she has also featured in other movies and hosted TV shows. Another popular character of hers is from Jab We Met. She played Kareena Kapoor’s sister Roop in the Imtiaz Ali romance drama co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

