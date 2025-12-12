In a film as unflinchingly intense as Dhurandhar, the brutality doesn’t just unfold on screen; it lives on the skin of its characters. Every scar, every gash, every smear of blood had to feel startlingly real, demanding hours of intricate prosthetic work and on-set precision. From open wounds built layer by layer, to sweat, dust, tanning, and climate-worn textures matching the overall screen presence of the film, the visual violence was crafted with obsessive detail. Leading this transformative effort was HMU & Prosthetics Head Preetisheel, whose artistry ensured that the world Aditya Dhar envisioned didn’t just look raw, it felt lived, battered, and brutally honest on screen.

HMU & Prosthetics Head Preetisheel On Working With Actors In Dhurandhar

Talking about the same, Preetisheel shares, “Working on this film was a really special experience because I got to transform so many different actors into such powerful characters. Be it Hamza, Iqbal, SP Aslam, Sanyal, or Rehman, each character was played by such strong actors that it was a challenge to give them looks that were different from each other yet belonged to the same world. Every character, whether their role was big or small, had a clear backstory, and that made the process much more meaningful.”

Preetisheel Explains How Every Character In Dhurandhar Needed To Stand Out

With an ensemble led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, individuality and consistency had to coexist. Preetisheel explains that the script required a visual universe where every character’s appearance felt rooted in the same soil, yet still distinct enough to convey their personality instantly.

She further adds, “I put a lot of thought into even the secondary and tertiary characters as well because they each had their own quirks and unique traits. Showing their rawness through makeup was important to me. Adding detailed layers and textures helped bring out who they really were, making even the briefest appearances feel real and lived-in. Hair became a key storytelling tool, evolving across the film to show time, pressure, and emotional shifts. Even little elements like scars, tanning, sweat, and dust were added with purpose and matched meticulously for continuity. And the blood work and prosthetics took things to another level; some of it is genuinely stomach-churning.”

“Creating those visceral injuries and killings added a brutal honesty to the film that I’m really proud of. It felt like I was helping tell each character’s story in the best way I could. None of which would be possible without the amazing team that stood by me and worked hard all throughout the film to bring my vision to life.”

Preetisheel Does A Stellar Job In Making Dhurandhar Look Lively On The Big Screen

In a film driven by its visual grit, the HMU and prosthetics department became one of Dhurandhar’s most crucial elements. Preetisheel has helped build a world that feels unforgiving, lived-in, unmistakably real, and meticulously crafted.

Dhurandhar is a high-octane action-thriller written, directed by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar, and Aditya Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film opened to massive numbers at the box office. Audiences across demographics are embracing it with unprecedented enthusiasm.

