Aditya Dhar’s latest film, Dhurandhar, has become the talk of the town after its massive box office success. Moviegoers have loved watching the action-packed spy thriller in theaters, and they can’t wait for the concluding chapter of the film, which will be released on March 19, 2026.

But what can we expect from the highly anticipated sequel? Let’s explore the scope of Dhurandhar 2 before it hits the theaters.

More violent action From Hamza AKA Ranveer Singh

The trailer for Dhurandhar featured glimpses of numerous violent and action-packed scenes, but many of them were not part of the first film. This means that we can expect a lot of violent action from Dhurandhar 2.

So, you might want to avoid this one if you dislike gore and violence, because Dhurandhar 2 is set to be quite eventful. We expect a lot of action and fight scenes from the sequel.

Ranveer Singh added one more weapon to his already explosive arsenal with #Dhurandhar. Man was breathing the character Hamza, so much confidence and aura. pic.twitter.com/IJg4TVGfkP — Akash dwivedi (@_MusiCricket) December 8, 2025

Bade Sahab’s Identity Will Be Revealed In Dhurandhar 2

Throughout the film, there is a reference to ‘Bade Sahab’. However, the character’s identity remains undisclosed. The word has been mentioned a few times in essential scenes, suggesting that the character plays a crucial role in the movie.

The sequel of the movie is expected to finally reveal the real identity of Bade Sahab as Hamza AKA Jaskirat will hunt down everyone in Pakistan and seek revenge. The character of Bade Sahab may play the role of a Final Boss in the movie.

URI & Dhurandhar’s Connection

Following the release of Dhurandhar, a significant theory has emerged regarding its connection with Aditya Dhar’s debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The character of Ranveer Singh is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi towards the end of the movie. Uri had an Army official of the same name, who was mentioned as a martyr in the film.

This sparked a potential connection between the two Aditya Dhar films. If the speculation is true, then Dhurandhar 2 will set the stage for another Spy Universe in India. However, the possibility of that seems slim at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moवीमॅనబ్లోக்અર (50K🎯) (@movie_man_blogger)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Tops IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series Of 2025; Saiyaara Dominates Among Films — Full List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News