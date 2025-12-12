Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjum Rampal, and R Madhavan, is doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office. It has now deepened its roots and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Considering the crazy trend on weekdays of the first week, it was clear that the film would have a blast during the second weekend, and we have already got a glimpse of it through day 8 advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Due to the arrival of Akhanda 2 and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the spy action thriller has suffered a dent in its show count, but that isn’t stopping it from enjoying its epic run. In fact, the film has displayed a significant jump from day 7’s pre-sales, which clearly hints at a mind-blowing second weekend.

Dhurandhar sells over 2 lakh tickets in advance booking of day 8

It has been learned that Dhurandhar sold a staggering 2.3 lakh tickets through advance booking for day 8, which is huge. Compared to day 7’s 1.98 lakh tickets, it’s a jump of 16.16%. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 6.85 crores at the Indian box office through day 8’s pre-sales. This number is bigger than the opening-day pre-sales of many Bollywood biggies released this year.

Out of 2.3 lakh tickets, Dhurandhar has sold 1.36 lakh tickets in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 63K tickets in PVR. Inox properties have witnessed a sale of 42K tickets. Cinepolis sold 31K tickets in advance.

All set for a blockbuster second Friday at the Indian box office!

The weekend mode is on for the Ranveer Singh starrer as it’s going to be absolute madness at the Indian box office. In the evening and nighttime shows, it is expected to witness a significant surge in occupancy today, which is likely to be higher than on any weekday. So, on the second Friday, the film is targeting a net collection of 30 crore+, which will be higher than the opening day and any weekday of the first week.

