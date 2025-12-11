It’s Akshaye Khanna all over social media, and he rightfully deserves all the fame. The veteran Bollywood actor has been in the industry for a long time, and finally, he is getting the recognition on a scale that he truly deserves. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait is one of the major reasons behind Dhurandhar’s glorious run at the Indian box office. His latest release has also helped him achieve a massive feat in 2025, which no other big actor has managed to achieve. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshaye has always been a fascinating actor, and his portrayals have grabbed the attention. Unfortunately, in terms of box office success, he didn’t really get his due. However, in the post-COVID era, he has been on a roll, with two consecutive successes already to his name (Drishyam 2 and Chhaava). He is waiting for another one with Dhurandhar, which is on the verge of becoming a big success story.

Akshaye Khanna is on a roll in 2025

Specifically, in 2025, Akshaye Khanna started with a bang with Chhaava. He played the role of Aurangzeb in the film and received positive responses from all over. It became an all-time blockbuster with a net collection of 615.39 crores at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar is Akshaye Khanna’s second release of the year. The film has amassed a solid 188.6 crore net in just 6 days and is on track to post a massive total in its lifetime run. Combining it with Chhaava, the total sum stands at a colossal 803.99 crore net. With over 800 crore net in the kitty, Akshaye is the only actor to reach the 800 crore milestone this year.

Akshaye has surpassed big guns like Rishab Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and others to reach this milestone.

Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty and others to score 800 crore net!

With Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab amassed 622.31 crore net in 2025. Akshay scored 545.42 crore net with four releases (Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3). Vicky Kaushal made 615.39 crore net with Chhaava. Mohanlal and Rajinikanth scored slightly below 300 crore net. With Chhaava and Dhurandhar, Akshaye surpassed all these actors and hit the 800 crore milestone at the Indian box office in 2025.

