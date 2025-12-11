Prabhas fans are over the moon, eagerly waiting for Sankranti 2026. Their Darling star is returning to the big screens with a horror romantic comedy, The Raja Saab. Maruthi’s directorial is showcasing good signs in the US premiere pre-sales, but has lost its first battle against Salaar & Pushpa 2. Scroll below for a detailed advance booking report!

Close to $90K in US premiere pre-sales

There is almost a month to go, but Prabhas fans certainly cannot keep calm. The advance booking for the premiere shows commenced a few days ago in the USA. According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has registered pre-sales worth $89K. It has sold over 3K tickets from 841 shows across 276 locations.

The total advance booking sales in North America have reached $93K. There are 29 days to go until the big day. Considering the current stage, the momentum is excellent, and the buzz will only improve once the makers release new promotional materials.

The Raja Saab vs Salaar vs Pushpa 2

31 days ahead of the premiere shows, Salaar had registered ticket sales worth $132K at the US box office. In comparison, Maruthi’s directorial is lagging behind.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 had clocked pre-sales of $287K for the US premieres around the same time. The Raja Saab is nowhere close to Allu Arjun‘s Telugu action drama.

All in all, The Raja Saab must pick up the pace to live upto the expectations and make a mark for Prabhas in North America. He has a great pull in the US/ Canada markets, and the romantic horror-comedy must match his successes.

More about the Telugu romantic horror-comedy

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The Telugu drama is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 7: Axes Chhaava In Morning Occupancy, Ranveer Singh Set To Deliver #1 Thursday In Bollywood In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News