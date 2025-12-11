Bollywood romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein was enjoying a dream run at the box office in its first week. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s film exceeded expectations right from the opening day. Although it is still maintaining a steady pace, the arrival of Dhurandhar has limited its growth. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 13

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein minted 2.04 crores on day 13, including the Hindi and Tamil versions. Amid the mid-week blues, it witnessed a slight drop compared to the 2.68 crores garnered on the discounted second Tuesday. Dhurandhar has stolen a chunk of the screens, which is also limiting the footfalls. But despite all the odds, the run has been favorable so far.

Aanand L Rai’s directorial was made on a budget of 85 crores. Tere Ishk Mein has already emerged as a profitable venture, collecting 109.66 crores net (all languages included) in its domestic run in 13 days. It has registered profits of 29% so far, gaining the plus verdict.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 104.63 crores

Tamil: 4.58 crores

Total: 5.03 crores

Will it enter Kriti Sanon’s top 3 highest-grossing films?

The next big target for the romantic drama is to surpass the Indian lifetime of Dilwale (148 crores). This means it still needs around 38 crores in the kitty to enter Kriti Sanon’s top 3 highest-grossers of all time. Dhanush co-starrer will keep adding moolah until the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, 2025. There’s still considerable time, and it has the opportunity to triumph!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crores Housefull 4: 206 crores Dilwale: 148 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 109.66 crores Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crores Crew: 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Bachchan Pandey: 50.25 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.3 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 109.66 crores

India gross: 129.39 crores

ROI: 29%

Verdict: Plus

