Before 2025, Mohanlal wasn’t having a great run in the post-COVID era. This year completely changed the game for him, proving his true potential. Not just India, but the Mollywood legend also proved his superstardom in the overseas market. He left everyone surprised by scoring back-to-back double centuries at the worldwide box office and concluded the year with one more successful affair. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal had a gala time in 2025

After suffering two back-to-back debacles, Laletan started the year with a bang. With the sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, the Mollywood superstar delivered historic collections. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it earned rocking numbers. It concluded its lifetime run by raking in a staggering 268.23 crore gross globally.

After L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal returned to the big screens with Thudarum. It was expected to make decent to good earnings, but its actual collection stunned everyone. Riding high on a strong word of mouth and Laletan’s stardom, the film displayed strong legs. After staying in theaters for almost two months, it earned a huge 237.76 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Hridayapoorvam was Mohanlal’s third and last theatrical release of the year. The romantic comedy-drama was released amid decent expectations and despite the wave of Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, it performed well. Backed by good earnings from India and overseas, it managed to make 76.61 crore gross globally.

Laletan makes history at the worldwide box office

Combining the collection of all three films, the sum stands at a staggering 582.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With this, Mohanlal has made history by becoming the first actor to score 500 crore gross or more globally in a single year with Malayalam films.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Mohanlal’s releases in 2025:

L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores

Thudarum – 237.76 crores

Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores

Total – 582.6 crores

