Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, and others, continues to rake in moolah despite enjoying its third week run. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has performed brilliantly and turned out to be a big success at the Indian box office. On its third Tuesday, the film displayed an upward trend and crossed the return on investment (ROI) of 350%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

The Malayalam mystery thriller was theatrically released on November 21. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it carried a strong word of mouth. Initially, the buzz was less, but with favorable reactions spreading all over, it built momentum at ticket windows.

How much did Eko earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

As per the latest collection update, Eko earned 28 lakh on day 19, thus showing a growth from day 18’s 25 lakh. Overall, it has scored a solid 22.63 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 26.7 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 11.65 crores

Week 2 – 8.85 crores

Day 15 – 35 lakh

Day 16 – 55 lakh

Day 17 – 70 lakh

Day 18 – 25 lakh

Day 19 – 28 lakh

Total – 22.63 crores

Crosses a massive 350% returns

While there’s no official word about the budget, Eko was reportedly made at 5 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 22.63 crore net so far, thus yielding an ROI of 17.63 crores. Calculated further, it equals 352.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 22.63 crores

ROI – 17.63 crores

ROI% – 352.6%

Verdict – Super hit

More about the film

The mystery thriller is helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan and produced by MRK Jhayaram (Aaradyaa Studio). It serves as the third installment of Bahul Ramesh’s Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2.

