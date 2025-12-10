Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has got a clearance for its theatrical release, and all die-hard Balayya fans are pumped up. It seems that the financial mess, which led to a postponement by a week, has helped the film garner more attention, as the response at the USA box office has been impressive. Yes, pre-sales for the premiere shows have begun, and the pace is really good. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu fantasy action drama is a sequel to Akhanda (2021), and is the biggest film in Balayya’s career. It was supposed to release in theaters on December 5, with its premiere shows being scheduled on December 4. During its original release, bookings were happening at an underwhelming pace, but now the movie is selling tickets like hotcakes.

Akhanda 2 makes history in the USA premiere pre-sales

For those who don’t know, premieres in the USA are scheduled on December 11, and pre-sales have started today. It has been learned that within 6 hours of ticket bookings going live, Akhanda 2 has managed to cross the milestone of $125K at the USA box office. With this, the Tollywood biggie has made history by becoming the fastest film to cross $125K in pre-sales of the USA premiere shows.

Can it surpass Daaku Maharaaj?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last theatrical release was Daaku Maharaaj. Backed by a decent buzz, the film grossed $354K through pre-sales of premiere shows in the USA. Akhanda 2 has managed to earn 35.31% of Daaku Maharaaj’s pre-sales collection within 6 hours, which is really impressive. With more than a day to go, the film might manage to overtake Daaku Maharaaj.

More about the film

The Akhanda sequel will witness its full-fledged release this Friday, December 12. It is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, and also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles. It was reportedly mounted on a budget of 200 crores.

