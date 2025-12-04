Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is one of the much-awaited Tollywood releases of 2025. Finally, it is set to receive its full-fledged release tomorrow (December 5), and excitement is at its peak among hardcore Balayya fans. If the content turns out to be good and appealing to both fans and neutrals, it might rake in massive box office numbers. Considering such potential, it has managed to enjoy impressive pre-release theatrical deals. Keep reading for a detailed report!

With a reported budget of 200 crores, the Tollywood action drama promises to be a complete entertaining ride in Balayya style. Also, since his track record with director Boyapati Sreenu is impressive, there’s immense confidence in the trade. Considering the positive factors associated with the film and its box office potential, distributors have reportedly paid a massive sum to secure theatrical rights.

Akhanda 2 creates history for Nandamuri Balakrishna

As per T2BLive’s report, Akhanda 2’s pre-release theatrical business in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) is valued at a huge 88.25 crores. The theatrical rights in Karnataka and the rest of India are valued at around 11 crores. The business in the overseas market is valued at 15 crores.

Including all, the worldwide pre-release theatrical business stands at a huge 114.25 crores. With this number, Akhanda 2 has created history by becoming Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first movie to cross 100 crores with its pre-release theatrical business.

Considering the aforementioned number, the Akhanda sequel must earn a share of around 116 crores to break even at the worldwide box office. The task looks difficult, but not impossible if the content is good.

More about the film

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. It was produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, making it Balayya’s most expensive film.

