Bollywood has give us some of the most memorable child actors and characters. While earlier, it were the superstars who used to play these roles, right from Sridevi and Kamal Haasan to Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, in the recent times the trend has changed. But the best of them arrived with Taare Zameen Par and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

It was in 2007, that Aamir Khan gave one of the brightest child stars to the nation with Taare Zameen Par led by Darsheel Safary. He was one of the highest-paid child actor at that time. However, his price at that time was only 3 lakh per film.

Highest Paid-Child Actor In Bajrangi Bhaijaan!

The next most remembered child actor arrived in 2015 with Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where Harshaali Malhotra played Munni. The little girl was paid 2 lakh per day for the film, and rough estimates suggest she earned almost 2 crore or more for a 100 – 110 day shoot.

However, these are only rough estimates but considering the amount involved, she clearly might be the highest-paid child actor for an Indian film. Harshaali has now turned 16. The highest-paid child actor in Bollywood, Harshaali Malhotra enjoys a reported net worth of almost 50 lakh.

Richest Child Actor!

Till now, Riva Arora, the little girl who played Mohit Raina’s daughter in Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the richest child actors in India with a reported net worth of almost 8 crore! Riva has, however, turned 18 this year.

Most Famous Child Actor

Meanwhile, Avika Gor, who ruled Indian Television with her role as Balika Vadhu Anandi, is probably the most popular child actor who played the lead for almost 2000 episodes on Indian TV. Avika Gor currently enjoys a net worth of 35 crore! The actress has turned 27 this year.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Spilled The Beans On Being Replaced By Shah Rukh Khan From Darr: “I Really Liked The Story But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News