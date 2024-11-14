Rani Mukerji is often called the Queen of Bollywood and has a career spanning over two decades. During that tenure, she has given iconic performances in films like Black, Chalte Chalte, Mardaani, and recently in the award-winning Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Rani is the definition of being versatile as an actor and has performed many different roles and excelled in all of them.

One film in which she could have had an opportunity to show her prowess as an actor was Kal Ho Naa Ho, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar. However, the role went to Preity Zinta, and Rani confronted Karan Johar on the latter’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, about not taking her for the film.

Rani Mukerji Was Hurt About Not Being Cast In Kal Ho Naa Ho

Rani Mukerji has been a frequent collaborator and a good friend of Karan Johar. She was upset about finding out from someone else that she had not been cast in the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the actress said, “To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn’t get to know it from you, so that is what hurt me. Like, I’m so close to you, even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you’re taking me or somebody else.”

The Mardaani star also admitted to crying in front of Aamir Khan about not getting the role. She also stated that the reaction may have been exaggerated because she was going through a rough phase in her career.

Rani Mukerji And Karan Johar Worked Together In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Karan and Rani continued to be friends despite the incident and even worked together in the director’s next film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Rani Mukerji was one of the protagonists in the movie. She has since gone on to give some iconic performances and continues to be a part of content-driven films. Rani is expected to be a part of acclaimed director Shonali Bose’s next film. She will reprise her role of stern cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Reportedly Broke Up With This Actor Via Text: “She Was Getting More & More Frustrated…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News