Aamir Khan remade the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump in Hindi. The film is called Lal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead, and Naag Chaitanya Akkineni was also in a particular role. However, the film failed at the box office, and Aamir decoded the reason behind its failure in a recent interview.

“When a film goes wrong, you try and understand what went wrong. When I sat down and thought about it, I felt like Forrest Gump, as a piece of writing, does not necessarily fall into the rules. The film does not follow the mainstream writing rules. The premise is the question which gives answers for you,” The iconic actor said.

“The story moves episodically. It is not streamlined in that sense. And your main plot gets over, and the film continues for 15-20 minutes afterward. The main plot is that he wants to marry the heroine from age 8, and when they finally get married, the film’s main goal is over. But the film continues for 15-20 minutes after that. These things don’t make up a mainstream kind of film.” he said.

“What I feel in the original is that Tom Hanks performed so beautifully, and you fell in love with that character, and all other things fell apart, and you would not mind other things. If this kind of script were to be made mainstream, then the performance would have to be magical. It covers up for the fact that there is no strong premise. It covers the fact that it is episodic. All the performances should be swept off the table, which I could not do is what I feel. That is why I felt I had let the film down. Otherwise, I thought we made a decent film,” said Aamir Khan.

