Bollywood’s top actor, Aamir Khan, is set to join forces with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The prominent production house Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film. Following the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan wants to return to success. Even the fans are waiting for him to blockbuster.

The film starring Aamir Khan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Mythri Movie Makers has been confirmed. They had multiple discussions. Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose music for the film. However, the film’s production timeline is still a topic of anticipation.

Sources from the production team have shared that Lokesh Kanagaraj will embark on this film after completing his current projects. The director currently has Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, after this, he will do Kaithi 2, featuring Karthi and cameos from various heroes of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

During this time, Aamir Khan is set to wrap up Sitaare Zameen Par, slated for release next year. The film will be made on a grand scale at the pan-India level.

Aamir Khan will make a special cameo appearance in Lokesh’s current project, Coolie. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and other notable actors. Aamir Khan’s fans can look forward to a movie with Lokesh in Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently one of the country’s top directors. He is known for his gripping storytelling and success with high-profile projects. On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers continues its streak of producing big-budget films with top stars. They have Pushpa 2: The Rule in the pipeline. The film will be released on December 5th.

