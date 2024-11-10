Ishq is considered to be one of the most memorable romantic comedy films from the 1990s. The fantastic camaraderie between Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla and the film’s iconic scenes are still remembered by the audience. Now, 27 years after the film’s release, director Indra Kumar has opened up about a potential sequel.

The filmmaker reunited with Ajay and Aamir at the launch event of his upcoming movie, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, where the trio expressed their interest in Ishq 2.

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, And Indra Kumar Are Open To The Idea of Ishq 2

Aamir and Ajay attended the mahurat event of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Indra Kumar’s next production venture. As they reunited, the two superstars reflected on the fun they had during the shoot of their 1997 film Ishq.

“We had so much fun while filming Ishq. We should definitely do another one,” Ajay said. Aamir reiterated Ajay’s thoughts and added, “Yes, we should.” Indra Kumar also expressed his interest in working on Ishq 2 butsaidd that he needs to have a good script that lives up to the legacy of the original.

“Neki aur puch puch? The only thing is that to make a sequel that matches up to the original is a big task. Aisi script bhi toh likhni chahiye na. However, if Ajay and Aamir ask me to start work on it then why not? If they tell me script likho toh main kal se hi likna shuru kar du. Once they say confirm and discuss the signing amount then will be good to go,” Indra said.

Aamir Khan And Ajay Devgn Reminisce About Filming Ishq

Recalling their fun experience while filming Ishq, Aamir Khan revealed, “A chimpanzee attacked me once while filming a sequence. He [Ajay] saved me and pulled me out.” Ajay then jokingly replied, “But it all happened because of Aamir. He was spraying water on the chimpanzee, then ran around shouting ‘bachao bachao’ like a girl.”

Coming to Tera Yaar Hoon Main, the film will mark the debut of Indra Kumar’s son Aman. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma. Milap Milan Zaveriwill directs the movie, while Indra Kumar is the producer.

On the work front, Ajay is riding high on the success of his latest release, Singham Again. On the other hand, Aamir has not been seen on the big screen since the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. The actor’s next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is expected to be released this year at Christmas.

