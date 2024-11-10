The trailer of The Sabarmati Report has not only intrigued the audience but has visibly created a stir among the masses. This film is set to bring forth the story of one of the most devastating incidents in Indian history, and nobody expected it to be done this way. After all, no one has spoken about it quite so explicitly. This is precisely what makes this movie such a particular project.

The hard-hitting trailer and incomparable acting have made it clear that the film will serve some majorly unforeseen truth bombs about this incident, and we don’t know if the masses are ready. This is precisely why the movie’s lead actor, Vikrant Massey, has been receiving threats since the trailer’s release.

During an interview, Vikrant Massey opened up about this backlash experience. He was asked to disclose who was behind the threats, and after some hesitation, he agreed to discuss the same. He said, “Uss taraf se mil rahi hain jinka koi naam ni hai, koi chehra ni hai, wo log iss baat se upset hain ki hum aisi kahani leke aare hain jiske baare mein kisi ne baat ni ki hai.”

However, this has only made him realize the potential of this project and how essential it is. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents A Vikir Films Production as the people behind The Sabarmati Report. With a fiery cast like Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, this movie is set to be one of the most awaited ones out there.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is set for a worldwide release by Zee Studios. Get ready to catch the harsh truth in theaters near you from 15th November 2024 onwards. Are you as excited as we are?

