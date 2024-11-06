Vikrant Massey is tapping into some hard-hitting realities. After 12th Fail, the actor is all set to bring the heartbreaking tale of the Godhra train burning incident. The trailer for The Sabarmati Report was unveiled a while ago, and it is not for the weak-hearted. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

The Sabarmati Report Trailer

The 2-minute and 52-second trailer begins with the tale of a journalist (played by Vikrant Massey), a Hindi-speaking reporter aspiring to make it big in the media world. His world changed one fine day when his senior (Ridhi Dogra) allegedly covered up the traumatic reality he experienced during the Godhra train incident while reporting. He became a victim of substance abuse in the aftermath until another reporter entered his life to showcase his side of the story.

As most know, the Godhra train burning incident remains unbeatable to date. There is one side that claims it was simply an accident. The other side believes it was a very well-planned act of arson committed by a thousand-strong Muslim mob.

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Review

The trailer refers to the Sabarmati Express fire incident as one of the “most controversial” events in India’s history. While the makers promise to showcase the “brutal truth,” the movie could land into controversy because of its religious and political aspects.

Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna assure strong cast performances. The storyline has generated a lot of curiosity around the case, and it is supported by strong background music. The stone pelting, along with visuals of other casualties, is sure to move the cine-goers. One thing is for sure: The Sabarmati Report is not for the weak-hearted.

As far as the box office aspect is concerned, the film is based on real-life events, and the controversial aspect is sure to garner a lot of eyeballs and attract footfalls in large numbers. Vikrant Massey is fresh from the massive success of 12th Fail, and the promising trailer proves that the drama thriller will be watch-worthy content.

More about The Sabarmati Report

It is based on the 2002 incident when the Sabarmati Express train was burned near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, India. Around 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks were killed, while many others were injured. The cause of the fire remains disputed to date.

The drama thriller was directed by Ranjan Chandel earlier, who was replaced by Dheeraj Sarna. The ensemble cast features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna, among others. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

The Sabarmati Report will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

